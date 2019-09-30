Head Of Sudan's Sovereign Council Burhan To Visit Moscow On October 24 - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 27 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 01:55 PM
The head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, will pay a visit to Moscow on October 24, local media reported on Monday, citing a member of the council, Lt. Gen. Shamsuddin Kabashi
Sudan's Al Tayar newspaper said, citing Kabashi, that the visit would be held at Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation.
According to the newspaper, Kabashi added that Burhan would also visit the United Arab Emirates in the first week of October.