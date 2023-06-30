Open Menu

Head Of Sudan's Sovereign Council Plans To Attend Russia-Africa Forum - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, the head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, plans to attend the Russia-Africa forum in late July, Malik Agar, the council's deputy chairman, said on Friday.

"The head of our Transitional Sovereign Council, Mr. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan is planning to attend the forum," Agar said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya international multimedia press center in Moscow.

