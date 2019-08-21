(@FahadShabbir)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The outgoing head of the Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC), Abdel Fattah Burhan, was sworn in on Wednesday as the chief of the freshly formed Sovereign Council (SC), a Sputnik correspondent in Khartoum reported.

Burhan, who will be heading the SC during a transitional period of 21 months, was sworn in in front of the head of the country's Supreme Court. Meanwhile, other members of the SC will take oath later on Wednesday.

The TMC is expected to announced its dissolution in coming hours.

The SC will be composed of five representatives of the opposition, five representatives of the military and one more person chosen by consensus.

When 21 months pass after the creation of the SC, Burhan will be succeeded by a civilian-picked politician.