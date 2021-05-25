UrduPoint.com
Head Of Suez Canal Authority Says 1 Person Died During Ever Given Refloating Operation

One person died during the refloating operation of the container ship Ever Given, which ran aground in the Suez Canal and blocked the waterway for six days in March, Suez Canal administration chief Osama Rabia said on Tuesday

At a meeting with Panama Ambassador to Egypt Alejandro Gantes and Panama Maritime Authority chief Rafael Cigarruista, Rabia said that more than 600 people and 15 tugs were involved in the rescue operation.

"One of the participants in the operation died and a longboat sank, not to mention other material and moral damages, as well as damages to the reputation of the Suez Canal as a result of the suspension of navigation," Rabia said in a press release obtained by Sputnik.

The 400-meter-long container ship became wedged in one of the world's busiest trade routes in March, creating a backlog of vessels waiting to cross through the canal which connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean. After several attempts, the ship was eventually refloated and towed to the Great Bitter Lake where it remains under arrest.

