UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Swiss National Council Introduces Foreign Ambassadors To Local Village

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:52 PM

Head of Swiss National Council Introduces Foreign Ambassadors to Local Village

The head of the Swiss National Council, the lower house of the Federal Assembly, Andreas Aebi, showed a Swiss village to foreign ambassadors, Sputnik reported

EMMENTAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The head of the Swiss National Council, the lower house of the Federal Assembly, Andreas Aebi, showed a Swiss village to foreign ambassadors, Sputnik reported.

On Tuesday, 65 foreign ambassadors to Switzerland visited the woodworking plant Truberholz AG, located in the Emmental area of the canton of Bern. According to the head of the National Council, the main purpose of the visit is "to bring the city closer to the countryside."

"I travel constantly and noted that urban and rural residents have a different mentality. I discussed this with the ambassadors who are not familiar with Swiss villages. So I decided to invite all the ambassadors to Emmental, to my homeland," Aebi told Sputnik.

The head of the National Council chose this enterprise, firstly, because it is located far from the city, and secondly, there is a wood industry in every country, and the plant itself uses new, environmentally friendly wood-processing technologies.

In addition, Aebi noted that such a trip will also help to intensify the interaction of states with Switzerland.

"In my opinion, it is important to see the other Switzerland, apart from the capital and including villages, lives. Although enterprises differ little from the urban ones here, it is useful. Belarus itself supplies Switzerland with wood. But this is already processed wood - glued beams, ready-made furniture. But the technology is more important here", Ambassador of Belarus to Switzerland Alexander Ganevich told Sputnik commenting on the visit.

At the end of the visit to Truberholz AG, all the ambassadors and their accompanying guests will continue the program with an hour-long tour of the region and lunch at one of the local farms.

Related Topics

Assembly Technology Visit Bern Enterprise Canton Belarus Switzerland All From Industry

Recent Stories

DHA begins vaccinating pregnant women against COVI ..

23 minutes ago

Senate body on Climate Change perturbed over CDA c ..

56 seconds ago

Court awards death sentence in murder case

1 minute ago

Traffic police officers served with show cause not ..

1 minute ago

Ali Zaidi condemns PPP Sindh govt behaviour in Ass ..

9 minutes ago

Covid-19 recoveries hit 304545 in Punjab

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.