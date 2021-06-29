Head of Swiss National Council Introduces Foreign Ambassadors to Local Village

(@FahadShabbir)

The head of the Swiss National Council, the lower house of the Federal Assembly, Andreas Aebi, showed a Swiss village to foreign ambassadors, Sputnik reported

EMMENTAL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The head of the Swiss National Council, the lower house of the Federal Assembly, Andreas Aebi, showed a Swiss village to foreign ambassadors, Sputnik reported.

On Tuesday, 65 foreign ambassadors to Switzerland visited the woodworking plant Truberholz AG, located in the Emmental area of the canton of Bern. According to the head of the National Council, the main purpose of the visit is "to bring the city closer to the countryside."

"I travel constantly and noted that urban and rural residents have a different mentality. I discussed this with the ambassadors who are not familiar with Swiss villages. So I decided to invite all the ambassadors to Emmental, to my homeland," Aebi told Sputnik.

The head of the National Council chose this enterprise, firstly, because it is located far from the city, and secondly, there is a wood industry in every country, and the plant itself uses new, environmentally friendly wood-processing technologies.

In addition, Aebi noted that such a trip will also help to intensify the interaction of states with Switzerland.

"In my opinion, it is important to see the other Switzerland, apart from the capital and including villages, lives. Although enterprises differ little from the urban ones here, it is useful. Belarus itself supplies Switzerland with wood. But this is already processed wood - glued beams, ready-made furniture. But the technology is more important here", Ambassador of Belarus to Switzerland Alexander Ganevich told Sputnik commenting on the visit.

At the end of the visit to Truberholz AG, all the ambassadors and their accompanying guests will continue the program with an hour-long tour of the region and lunch at one of the local farms.