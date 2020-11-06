Speaker of Swiss National Council Isabelle Moret will next week visit the Republic of Kosovo to meet Vjosa Osmani, Kosovo's acting president and the chairwoman of the parliament, the press service of the Swiss National Council said on Friday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Speaker of Swiss National Council Isabelle Moret will next week visit the Republic of Kosovo to meet Vjosa Osmani, Kosovo's acting president and the chairwoman of the parliament, the press service of the Swiss National Council said on Friday.

On Thursday, the president of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, resigned from office after the Kosovo Specialist Chambers had accepted a war crimes indictment filed against him. The Specialist Prosecutor's Office filed the 10-count indictment against Thaci and several other suspects who were linked to roughly 100 murders this past April.

"On arrival in Kosovo, Ms Moret and the Swiss delegation will be welcomed to Pristina by the president of the assembly of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, who was elected on 3 February. Following the resignation of Hashim Thaçi yesterday, Ms Osmani will now also hold the office of head of state ad interim," the press service said.

The Swiss National Council added that Moret would also meet with Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj.

The speaker of the Swiss parliament's lower house was planning to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic's affect on the health of the Kosovar population with the representatives of the World Health Organization, the UN Development Programme and Kosovo's parliament members and representatives of the government.

According to the press service, before the visit to Kosovo, Moret will arrive in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on November 9, where she will hold negotiations with her colleague Ivica Dachich, Serbian President Alexander Vuchich, Prime Minister Ana Brnabich and Finance Minister Sinisha Mali. The negotiations will focus on the development of the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo.

In February 2008, Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia. Serbia and numerous members of the international community, including China, Russia, and Spain, have not recognized Kosovo's independence.