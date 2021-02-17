UrduPoint.com
Head Of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeting With Pedersen As Constructive

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeting With Pedersen as Constructive

Ahmad Tomah, the head of the delegation of the Syrian opposition at the Astana-format talks, praised the meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen as constructive, adding that the negotiations centered around the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Ahmad Tomah, the head of the delegation of the Syrian opposition at the Astana-format talks, praised the meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen as constructive, adding that the negotiations centered around the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

"Our meeting with Geir Pedersen was very constructive, open and frank ...

According to the assessment of the UN, the constitutional committee should be transparent in its work, and Pedersen said that he is baffled by what has happened, it has been very sad to see the regime trying to prevent us from moving forward to actually agreeing on the draft text of the constitution," Tomah said at a press conference.

Tomah added that future Astana-format talks would be dedicated to the constitutional committee talks as well.

