Head of the MFA of Turkmenistan participated of the minister-level meeting in the “C5+1” format

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020) The successive meeting of the Ministers of ForeignAffairs of Central Asian countries and USA in the “C5+1” format was held through videoconferencing.

The Secretary of State of the United States of America and the Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan took part in the session.

The participants considered the collaboration in political-diplomatic field, and discussed the key aspects of trade-economic cooperation.

One of the main topics of discussion at this meeting was the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan and development of joint mechanisms on expanding the cooperation in various areas.

During his speech at the ministerial meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov expressed the standpoint of Turkmenistan concerning the Afghan issues.

He underlined that the Turkmen side supports the cooperation in multilateral formats aimed at strengthening of political and socio-economic life in the neighboring country by peaceful means and is ready to use the necessary political-diplomatic potential of the state in this regard.Herein, the importance of applying the UN platform was emphasized.

During the meeting, the opportunities of expanding mutual investments, infrastructural, transport-communication, social and energy projects of regional scale were discussed.

The parties exchanged views on strengthening collaboration in the area of healthcare, energy, transport, nature protection.