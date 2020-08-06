The head of Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's campaign office was detained, press secretary Anna Krasulina said on Thursday

"Maria Moroz, the head of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's campaign office, was detained," Krasulina said in a statement for the media.

Moroz was detained at around 11 a.m.

local time (08:00 GMT) by people who claimed to be Belarusian Interior Ministry staffers. This happened when Moroz was leaving the Lithuanian Embassy, where she came to submit documents for a visa, Tikhanovskaya's press secretary added.

"Her telephone is out of coverage, we do not know where she is," Krasulina said.

An opposition rally was due to be held in Belarus later in the day.