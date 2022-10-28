UrduPoint.com

Head Of Truth Social Says Trump Never Congratulated Musk On Buying Twitter - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Head of Truth Social Says Trump Never Congratulated Musk on Buying Twitter - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Devin Nunes, CEO of social network Truth Social founded by Donald Trump, said that the statement circulated in the media and attributed to the ex-president allegedly congratulating Elon Musk on the acquisition of Twitter was fake, the Daily Beast news website reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Musk finally closed the deal to acquire Twitter and has already taken over management of the company.

After that, screenshots of Trump's alleged statement appeared on social media congratulating the SpaceX and Tesla founder on the new acquisition and announcing plans to restore Trump's Twitter account.

Trump previously said that he would not return to Twitter, even if it unblocked his account, as he intends to use his own social network, Truth. Trump was blocked from mainstream social platforms after he refused to admit defeat in the 2020 election, and his supporters stormed the Capitol building.

More Stories From World

