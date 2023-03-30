There are no obstacles to the nomination of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the post of head of state in the May 14 elections, chairman of the Supreme Election Council (YSK) Ahmet Yener said on Thursday

Earlier in the month, three Turkish opposition parties demanded that the Supreme Election Council exclude incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the race for the presidency.

"The objections were examined, and articles 77, 101 and 116 of the Constitution and articles 3, 6, 8 and 8A of the Law on Presidential Elections were taken as a basis. A unanimous decision was made to reject the objections (against the candidacy)," Yener told a briefing.