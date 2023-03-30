UrduPoint.com

Head Of Turkey's CEC Says No Obstacles Found To Erdogan's Nomination For Presidency

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Head of Turkey's CEC Says No Obstacles Found to Erdogan's Nomination for Presidency

There are no obstacles to the nomination of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the post of head of state in the May 14 elections, chairman of the Supreme Election Council (YSK) Ahmet Yener said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) There are no obstacles to the nomination of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the post of head of state in the May 14 elections, chairman of the Supreme Election Council (YSK) Ahmet Yener said on Thursday.

Earlier in the month, three Turkish opposition parties demanded that the Supreme Election Council exclude incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the race for the presidency.

"The objections were examined, and articles 77, 101 and 116 of the Constitution and articles 3, 6, 8 and 8A of the Law on Presidential Elections were taken as a basis. A unanimous decision was made to reject the objections (against the candidacy)," Yener told a briefing.

Related Topics

Election Tayyip Erdogan May Post From Race Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Reserves position

Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Reserves position

1 minute ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension notice

1 minute ago
 Sanchez key to Marseille's pursuit of PSG in Ligue ..

Sanchez key to Marseille's pursuit of PSG in Ligue 1

3 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

3 minutes ago
 Inflation in Germany, Spain eases on lower energy ..

Inflation in Germany, Spain eases on lower energy prices

3 minutes ago
 PM may inaugurate news blocks of RIUT next week: C ..

PM may inaugurate news blocks of RIUT next week: Commissioner

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.