Head Of Turkish Red Crescent Resigns After Series Of Scandals - Reports

The head of the Turkish Red Crescent organization, Kerem Kinik, has resigned after a series of scandals related to sales of tents, the need for which dramatically increased after the devastating earthquakes in the country's southeast in February, Turkish media reported on Friday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The head of the Turkish Red Crescent organization, Kerem Kinik, has resigned after a series of scandals related to sales of tents, the need for which dramatically increased after the devastating earthquakes in the country's southeast in February, Turkish media reported on Friday.

In February, Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet reported that the Turkish Red Crescent had sold tents for about $2.3 million to the Ahbap charity headed by Turkish rock singer Haluk Levent. Ahbap confirmed this information, saying that it had purchased 2,050 tents from a Red Crescent-affiliated tent sewing firm, since no other firms had been able to provide tents.

Kinik, in turn, said that the organization did not receive any budget subsidies and that the tents sold were without logos. The proceeds will be used to sew new tents, which will be provided free of charge to victims of the February earthquakes, Kinik added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, commenting on the situation, urged the public not to pay attention to those criticizing non-governmental and charitable organizations, but on Thursday he said that he was frustrated by the scandal.

On Friday, Kinik convened an extraordinary meeting of the Turkish Red Crescent's management and raised the issue of his resignation, the AHaber broadcaster reported, adding that the participants of the meeting had unanimously voted for his removal.

Kimik's deputy, Fatma Meric Yilmaz, will be appointed the acting head of the organization, the report said.

On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 hit the southeastern regions of Turkey at a nine-hour interval, toppling thousands of homes. The underground shocks followed by hundreds of aftershocks were felt in 11 Turkish provinces and in neighboring countries, especially in Syria. The death toll from the disaster has exceeded 50,000 in Turkey and 8,000 in Syria.

