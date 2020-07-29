Serhiy Haidai, the head of eastern Ukrainian Luhansk region's Kiev-controlled administration, said on Tuesday the areas located in the vicinity of conflict should be excluded from the upcoming nationwide elections

The local elections across Ukraine are scheduled to take place on October 25, except in the breakaway eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, both within and outside of Kiev's control. These regions, referred to together as Donbas, are expected to continue to be lead by military-civilian administrations.

"I believe elections cannot be held. In this case, I support the position of our neighbors [the Donetsk administration]. This is a matter of national security," Haidai told Ukraine's Hromadske news outlet.

The conflict in Ukraine began in 2014 when the army launched an offensive against Donbas after Donetsk and Luhansk proclaimed independence from Kiev. Their decision came in response to what they considered to have been a coup in the Ukrainian capital that toppled the old government in February of that year.