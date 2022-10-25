UrduPoint.com

Head Of Ukraine's Largest Power Company Says Russian Strikes On Power Grid Effective

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Russian efforts to disable Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure were effective and "methodological," Dmytro Sakharuk, executive director of DTEK, Ukraine's largest private power company, said on Tuesday

Energy facilities in Kiev and other parts of Ukraine have been targeted by Russian high-precision strikes starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge. Authorities in Kiev have urged people to reduce their use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.

"I believe that some professionals from the energy sector of the Russian Federation helped their military. They carefully selected targets; they did this in a very methodological way," Sakharuk said in an interview with the Economist.

The weekly also said, citing another representative of DTEK, that the Ukrainian energy sector lacks equipment as Ukraine uses the Soviet voltage scheme, meaning that Western-designed transformers cannot replace the Ukrainian systems destroyed by Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at least 30% of Ukrainian energy facilities had been destroyed by Russia's retaliatory attacks using high-precision weapons and drones. Kiev, which up until recently was supplying energy to neighboring European countries, had to halt its supplies and is now considering importing energy from Europe for this heating season despite import prices being much higher than domestic ones.

