Head Of Ukraine's Servant Of The People Party Says Minsk Agreements Ineffective

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:06 PM

Head of Ukraine's Servant of the People Party Says Minsk Agreements Ineffective

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The Minsk agreements on settling the conflict in Donbas are not effective but have no alternatives, the head of Ukraine's Servant of the People party, Dmytro Razumkov, said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Razumkov said that Ukraine would return Donbas by "information weapons," not by conventional arms.

"It is necessary to revive the Normandy Format [France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine] because in the recent years this format became less efficient. We hope that the format will be expanded by the inclusion of the United Kingdom and the United States. The next aspect is the need to continue the Minsk process as all Russia sanctions are linked to these agreements.

Currently, the Minsk agreements are not effective, but there are no alternatives to them," Razumkov told the 112 Ukraina broadcaster.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new central government.

A ceasefire deal between warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later following the talks brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy Four group. Despite this agreement, however, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas. To date, the situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of violating the truce.

