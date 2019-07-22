(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, rock musician and head of the Voice party, may vie for the post of the Ukrainian prime minister, head of the party's election campaign headquarters Yulia Klimenko said.

"We really understand that Svyatoslav Vakarchuk may be a political prime minister, given that the cabinet consists of professional, technocratic and patriotic ministers," Klimenko said on Sunday, as quoted by the UNIAN news agency.

She added that the Voice party would propose its candidates for ministerial posts after announcement of the final results of the election.

On Sunday, Ukraine held snap election to its legislature, the Verkhovna Rada.

The minimum threshold to win a seat is 5 percent.

The preliminary results, issued by the Central Election Commission with 1.95 percent of votes counted, suggest that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party leads with 38.84 percent. Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland comes second with 10.62 percent, followed by former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with 9.15 percent. The Opposition Platform - For Life party has 8.95 percent of votes, the Radical Party 7.32 and the Voice party 6.03.