Head Of Ukrainian Presidential Office To Meet With Macron's Adviser In France - Kiev

Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:11 PM

Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office to Meet With Macron's Adviser in France - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, is going to France for a one-day working visit on Friday as part of an official delegation, where he will meet with French Foreign Policy Adviser Emmanuel Bonne, Zelenskyy's office said.

"On June 12, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak will make a one-day working visit to France as part of the Ukrainian delegation. He is to meet with Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Bonne who represents France in the negotiations of advisers to the leaders of the countries participating in the Normandy format," the office said in a press release.

Yermak said on his official Facebook page that we would discuss the situation in Ukraine's conflict-torn region of Donbas and Paris-Kiev bilateral relations with Bonne.

The delegation, which also includes Defense Minister Andriy Taran, Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko, and other high-ranking officials, is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

Another Ukrainian delegation, which included Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Yermak, Reznikov and Taran, visited Germany in early June to discuss conflict settlement in eastern Ukraine.

Kiev launched a military operation against the breakaway republics in the eastern part of the country in 2014 after they refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup, and proclaimed independence from the country. Since then, the conflict in the area has been underway, despite attempts to settle it via various formats of talks, including the Normandy Four meetings.

The Normandy format includes Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France.

The latest meeting of the Normandy Four leaders the first in the last three years took place on December 9 in Paris and resulted in a joint communique that outlined the next steps in the peace process, including an "all-for-all" exchange of conflict-related detainees, a ceasefire and the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of forces.

More Stories From World

