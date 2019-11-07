UrduPoint.com
Head Of UN Agency Entrusted To Help Palestinian Refugees Resigns

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 12:09 PM

The head of the U.N. agency mandated to care for Palestinian refugees, Pierre Krahenbuhl, has resigned effective immediately following the preliminary findings of an internal investigation that found "managerial issues" that need to be addressed, a UN spokesman announced Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ):The head of the U.N. agency mandated to care for Palestinian refugees, Pierre Krahenbuhl, has resigned effective immediately following the preliminary findings of an internal investigation that found "managerial issues" that need to be addressed, a UN spokesman announced Wednesday.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that Krahenbuhl, commissioner-general of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), had informed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of his resignation.

"The Secretary-General thanked Mr. Krahenbuhl for his commitment and constant dedication to UNRWA and to Palestine refugees," the spokesman said . "The Secretary-General reiterates his appreciation to UNRWA for their excellent work, which is essential to the well-being of Palestine refugees." Christian Saunders was named Officer-in-Charge of UNRWA, Dujarric said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the spokesman said the UN chief had placed Krahenbuhl, a Swiss national, on "administrative leave." He also said that the initial findings of the investigation by the U.N. Office of Internal Oversight Services "exclude fraud or misappropriation of operational funds by the commissioner-general.

" Saunders, a Briton, had been appointed as UNRWA's acting deputy commissioner-general as the revelations first emerged. He began his U.N. career in 1989 with UNRWA in Gaza and was most recently U.N. assistant secretary-general for supply chain management.

Saunders "will lead the implementation of a management plan to strengthen the Agency, particularly in the areas of oversight and accountability," Dujarric said.

A statement said the ongoing review by the U.N. internal watchdog turned up "a number of areas that required strengthening" at UNRWA, which was established to aid the 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were forced from their homes during the war surrounding Israel's establishment in 1948.

UNRWA now provides education, health care, food and other services to 5.5 million refugees, their children and grandchildren in the West Bank and Gaza Strip as well as Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

Secretary-General Guterres called on Wednesday on the international community "to remain committed to UNRWA" and support its "crucial work ... which is a source of stability in a volatile region," Dujarric said.

