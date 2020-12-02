UrduPoint.com
Head Of UN Assistance Mission In Afghanistan Met With Taliban Leaders In Doha

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:39 PM

He head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Deborah Lyons, met with leaders of the Taliban radical movement on Wednesday in Doha, they reaffirmed commitment to faster progress in the crisis settlement, UNAMA said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Deborah Lyons, met with leaders of the Taliban radical movement on Wednesday in Doha, they reaffirmed commitment to faster progress in the crisis settlement, UNAMA said.

"UN envoy for #Afghanistan @DeborahLyonsUN met today with representatives of the Taliban leadership in #Doha.� They repeated their desire for a negotiated settlement. There was consensus on the need for faster progress on peace and lessening of violence," UNAMA wrote on Twitter.

