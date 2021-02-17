UrduPoint.com
Head Of UN Mission In Libya Met With Sarraj In Tripoli Amid Rumors Of Sarraj's Resignation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Head of UN Mission in Libya Met With Sarraj in Tripoli Amid Rumors of Sarraj's Resignation

The recently appointed head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) met with Fayez Sarraj, the head of Libya's UN-recognized government of National Accord, in Tripoli amid reports about Sarraj's alleged plans to leave his post, the UNSMIL said on Wednesday

On Sunday media reports emerged claiming that Sarraj left Libya for an unknown destination and an indefinite period, entrusting his duties to his deputy chair, Ahmed Maiteeq. Some news outlets alleged, citing sources, that Sarraj would not come back to Tripoli, and powers would be transferred to a new government. However, Sarraj's media adviser, Hassan al-Houni, refuted the rumors as "absolutely false" in his comment for Sputnik.

On Sunday media reports emerged claiming that Sarraj left Libya for an unknown destination and an indefinite period, entrusting his duties to his deputy chair, Ahmed Maiteeq. Some news outlets alleged, citing sources, that Sarraj would not come back to Tripoli, and powers would be transferred to a new government. However, Sarraj's media adviser, Hassan al-Houni, refuted the rumors as "absolutely false" in his comment for Sputnik.

"UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for Libya and Head of UNSMIL Jan Kubis met today with the President of the Presidency Council Mr. Fayez Serraj in Tripoli, who congratulated him on his appointment, and offered him his support in his new Mission. He expressed his full support for a smooth transition of power. Special Envoy Kubis congratulated Mr. Serraj on the progress made so far in the three-track Libyan-led/owned dialogue, including the ceasefire agreement and the successful outcome of the LPDF [Libyan Political Dialogue Forum], as well as the recent agreement on a unified budget. They both agreed on the need for full compliance with the agreed-upon elections date, 24 December 2021," UNSMIL wrote on Twitter.

