UrduPoint.com

Head Of US Foreign Service Association Says Havana Syndrome Hurt Recruiting, Morale

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Head of US Foreign Service Association Says Havana Syndrome Hurt Recruiting, Morale

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The so-called Havana syndrome has dramatically undermined morale in the US diplomatic corps and affected hiring of new employees, the head of the American Foreign Service Association, Eric Rubin told the first medical symposium on the syndrome.

"People have suffered real trauma and real injury, and it has dramatically hurt our morale, our readiness, our ability to recruit new members in the foreign service," Rubin said as quoted by The Guardian on Friday.

On February 2, the US Intelligence Community Experts Panel released its report on anomalous health incidents (AHIs, also known as Havana Syndrome), which found that the cases could plausibly be explained by external stimuli such as pulsed electromagnetic energy.

US diplomats were first diagnosed with Havana Syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The diplomats said they experienced piercing sounds that have caused longer-term health effects. American diplomats in Russia, Tajikistan, Austria and in several African countries have also reported experiencing Havana Syndrome symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.

In mid-January, the Wall Street Journal reported that diplomats working at the US diplomatic missions in Geneva and Paris may have been affected by Havana Syndrome in the summer of 2021.

On January 20, the US Central Intelligence Agency said it does not consider Havana syndrome to be the result of a deliberate global campaign by any hostile country.

Related Topics

Russia China Havana Paris Geneva Austria Tajikistan Cuba January February May 2016 2018

Recent Stories

Pakistan sets another record of 2.24 million vacci ..

Pakistan sets another record of 2.24 million vaccinations

12 minutes ago
 Who is the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

Who is the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

19 minutes ago
 KP Bar Council to observe strike against colleague ..

KP Bar Council to observe strike against colleague's killing

2 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders ..

PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

2 minutes ago
 12m trees planted in South Punjab under Billion Tr ..

12m trees planted in South Punjab under Billion Tree Tsunami: Secy

2 minutes ago
 NATO Escalates Situation Around Ukraine to Build U ..

NATO Escalates Situation Around Ukraine to Build Up Presence Near Russian Border ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>