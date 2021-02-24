UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of US House Foreign Affairs Committee Calls For Greater Congress Role In Arms Sales

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 11:39 PM

Head of US House Foreign Affairs Committee Calls for Greater Congress Role in Arms Sales

Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks urged on Wednesday the US administration to consult more with Congress about arms exports to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries and said that the White House indicated its intention to do so

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks urged on Wednesday the US administration to consult more with Congress about arms exports to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries and said that the White House indicated its intention to do so.

"Come to Congress, let us have a part and do what our jurisdiction demands what we do," Meeks said during a virtual conference at the Brookings Institution.

He described his demand as "one thing that I want them to do and they indicated that they will do it before they go selling some of the aggressive weapons" to American allies in the Middle East.

Meeks voiced displeasure over the lack of communications with the previous administration regarding multimillion weapon sales to the region including "certain other Gulf countries... to get them to do the Abraham accords".

Former President Donald Trump agreed to sell top-notch F-35 jet fighters and MQ-9 drones to the United Arab Emirates after the kingdom agreed to normalize relations with Israel.

The deal was put on hold for review after Joe Biden took office. The new US President also retracted support for offensive operations in Yemen in a move that may impede some offensive weaponry supplies to Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Exports Israel White House Yemen Trump Brookings Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Middle East May Congress Weapon

Recent Stories

Bennett edges sprint to take fourth stage of UAE T ..

2 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque’s tour guides embody U ..

41 minutes ago

Two killed in spike of violence in Ukraine separat ..

26 minutes ago

Honduras Registers Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Spu ..

26 minutes ago

EU demands Venezuela reverse decision to expel env ..

26 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Naya Pakistan Hous ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.