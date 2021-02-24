Head of US House Foreign Affairs Committee Calls for Greater Congress Role in Arms Sales

Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks urged on Wednesday the US administration to consult more with Congress about arms exports to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries and said that the White House indicated its intention to do so

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks urged on Wednesday the US administration to consult more with Congress about arms exports to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries and said that the White House indicated its intention to do so.

"Come to Congress, let us have a part and do what our jurisdiction demands what we do," Meeks said during a virtual conference at the Brookings Institution.

He described his demand as "one thing that I want them to do and they indicated that they will do it before they go selling some of the aggressive weapons" to American allies in the Middle East.

Meeks voiced displeasure over the lack of communications with the previous administration regarding multimillion weapon sales to the region including "certain other Gulf countries... to get them to do the Abraham accords".

Former President Donald Trump agreed to sell top-notch F-35 jet fighters and MQ-9 drones to the United Arab Emirates after the kingdom agreed to normalize relations with Israel.

The deal was put on hold for review after Joe Biden took office. The new US President also retracted support for offensive operations in Yemen in a move that may impede some offensive weaponry supplies to Saudi Arabia.