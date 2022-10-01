Head of US Indo-Pacific Command to Visit South Korea, Japan Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) US Indo-Pacific Command chief, Adm. John Aquilino, plans to travel to South Korea and Japan next week, amid North Korea's intensified military activity, the Kyodo news agency reports citing a source familiar with the plans.

Aquilino is expected to visit Japan in the first half of next week, the source told Kyodo on Friday, adding that the US Indo-Pacific Command chief is expected to meet with government and military officials.

Earlier this week, US Vice President Kamala Harris visited Japan and South Korea.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Saturday morning, marking the third day in a row of Pyongyang's military activity, which has intensified amid US-South Korean naval exercises.

South Korea is celebrating Armed Forces Day on Saturday (the annual event is marked on October 1).

On Wednesday and Thursday, North Korea test-fired short-range ballistic missiles, while last Sunday (September 25), Pyongyang launched a short-range ballistic missile for the first time since June 5.