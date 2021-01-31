UrduPoint.com
Head Of Vietnam's Ruling Communist Party Reelected For 3rd Term - State Media

Sun 31st January 2021 | 09:30 PM

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) The head of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong, who also serves as the country's president, has been elected as the party leader for the third term, government news portal VGP reported Sunday.

According to the outlet, Nguyen was reelected at the first plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee (PCC) in the country's capital of Hanoi.

The committee also elected Politburo members, members of the PCC Secretariat, members of the PCC Inspection Commission and the commission's head.

The party congress, which started on Tuesday, will conclude on February 1, a day earlier than scheduled, due to a COVID-19 spike after two months of zero local cases.

Created in 1930, the Communist Party of Vietnam is the country's ruling political party. In 1954, it seized control over the northern part of the country in the wake of the collapse of the French colonial rule. It achieved control over the entire country in 1975 after the end of the Vietnam War.

