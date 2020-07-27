Head Of West African Bloc Urges 'strong Decisions' On Mali
Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The head of the West African bloc ECOWAS on Monday urged his fellow leaders to take "strong decisions" on Mali, during a video summit intended to resolve the country's political crisis.
"The situation in Mali challenges us," said President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, who also currently heads the 15-nation bloc.
He added that the summit must end on "lasting solutions and strong decisions, capable of guaranteeing the stability of Mali and therefore of the region".