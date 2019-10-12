KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Andriy Bohdan, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, discussed the withdrawal of forces in Donbas and the upcoming Normandy Four meeting with the ambassadors from G7 countries, the office said on Friday.

On October 1, the Contact Group on Ukraine met in Minsk and agreed to renew the process of separating troops near the Donbas settlements of Petrivske and Zolote, which was supposed to begin on October 9. The self-proclaimed People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk confirmed their readiness to withdraw their forces multiple times without any reciprocation from the Ukrainian side. According to Luhansk People's Republic Envoy Vladislav Deinego, a new date will be decided during the Contact Group's next meeting on October 15.

"The participants discussed the security situation in Donbas, in particular in the area of Zolote and Petrivske where the troops are to be separated. Andriy Bohdan informed the diplomats about the expectations of the Ukrainian side from the meeting in the Normandy format.

" the office said.

According to the office, the sides also focused on "new legislative initiatives aimed at promoting the transformation of Ukraine into a modern and highly developed State."

Bohdan thanked the ambassadors for supporting the Ukrainian state, highlighting Kiev's dependence on foreign assistance in order to successfully for implement necessary reforms.

Since April 2014 the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self- declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which had declared their independence in February 2014.

Prospects for peace have been discussed in various forms, including during the meetings of the Contact Group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. Nevertheless, fighting in the region continues.