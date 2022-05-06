Head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andriy Yermak held a video conference with American actress and Special Envoy to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Angelina Jolie and invited her to pay a return visit to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andriy Yermak held a video conference with American actress and Special Envoy to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Angelina Jolie and invited her to pay a return visit to Ukraine.

On April 30, Jolie made a surprise visit to the city of Lviv in Ukraine's west as part of her "personal" trip to the region. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Jolie's visit to Ukraine was organized to divert attention from the situation in the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

The Head of the Office of the President invited Angelina Jolie to visit Ukraine again," the statement published on the government portal on Friday said.

The statement noted that Yermak and Jolie discussed relief efforts for Ukrainian children.

"I am deeply committed to helping them in every way possible for me, especially the children. I will do my best for children in your country," Jolie was quoted as saying by the presidential office.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.