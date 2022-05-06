UrduPoint.com

Head Of Zelenskyy's Office Invites Actress Angelina Jolie To Visit Ukraine Again

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Head of Zelenskyy's Office Invites Actress Angelina Jolie to Visit Ukraine Again

Head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andriy Yermak held a video conference with American actress and Special Envoy to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Angelina Jolie and invited her to pay a return visit to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andriy Yermak held a video conference with American actress and Special Envoy to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Angelina Jolie and invited her to pay a return visit to Ukraine.

On April 30, Jolie made a surprise visit to the city of Lviv in Ukraine's west as part of her "personal" trip to the region. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Jolie's visit to Ukraine was organized to divert attention from the situation in the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

"Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a video conversation with the famous American actress, Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Angelina Jolie ...

The Head of the Office of the President invited Angelina Jolie to visit Ukraine again," the statement published on the government portal on Friday said.

The statement noted that Yermak and Jolie discussed relief efforts for Ukrainian children.

"I am deeply committed to helping them in every way possible for me, especially the children. I will do my best for children in your country," Jolie was quoted as saying by the presidential office.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Visit Luhansk Mariupol Donetsk Angelina Jolie February April From Government Refugee UNHCR Best

Recent Stories

Too early to talk about a Test return, Mohammad Am ..

Too early to talk about a Test return, Mohammad Amir

27 seconds ago
 Police team awarded with commendation certificates ..

Police team awarded with commendation certificates, cash prizes for arresting st ..

29 seconds ago
 Countries vow to boost food security amid Ukraine ..

Countries vow to boost food security amid Ukraine war

31 seconds ago
 Rescue-1122 responded to 21,974 emergencies during ..

Rescue-1122 responded to 21,974 emergencies during Eid holidays

12 minutes ago
 Two arrested for desecrating girl's body

Two arrested for desecrating girl's body

13 minutes ago
 UK Labour leader Starmer faces police probe over l ..

UK Labour leader Starmer faces police probe over lockdown gathering

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.