Head Of Zelenskyy's Office Says Discussed Military Aid With US National Security Advisor

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Head of Zelenskyy's Office Says Discussed Military Aid With US National Security Advisor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Head of Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak said on Tuesday that he held a phone conversation with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and discussed the situation on the front line as well as further steps in providing military assistance to Kiev.

"Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, as part of the ongoing dialogue with partners, had a phone call with National Security Advisor to the U.S. President Jake Sullivan. Yermak briefed the interlocutor on the current situation at the front, the latest actions of the Russian aggressor, and the actions of the defense forces of Ukraine," Yermak said on Telegram.

Yermak and Sullivan last spoke in late March when Kiev made request for additional supply of weapons and ammunition.

In early April, the US announced a new $2.6 billion package of military assistance to Ukraine, which includes additional ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the Patriot air defense system.

