MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Head of Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak said Wednesday that he had a telephone conversation with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan during which he touched upon the situation in the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk.

"Had a telephone conversation with Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to US president (Joe Biden). Summarized the results of the meeting between (Ukrainian President) Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden, which took place last week in Kiev. They also discussed the situation at the front, in particular the defense of Bakhmut," Yermak said on Telegram.

Yermak also exchanged views on the 10-point Ukrainian Peace Formula, prepared by Zelenskyy in 2022 for the cessation of hostilities in the country.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar announced the decision to redeploy additional units of Ukrainian troops to Bakhmut.

On Tuesday, a Ukrainian military official, who preferred to remain anonymous, told CNN that the situation in Bakhmut was much worse for Kiev in all directions than was officially revealed.

The hotly contested Bakhmut, located north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of hostilities in Donbas for months now with both Russia and Ukraine pumping it with weapons and military personnel. For Donbas, the city is an important transport hub with many crossroads, which previously served as a vital center for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in the region at the beginning of the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine a year ago. However, over the past two months, the situation has come closer to a complete encirclement of the city by Russian troops.