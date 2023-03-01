UrduPoint.com

Head Of Zelenskyy's Office Says Discussed Situation In Bakhmut With Biden's Adviser

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Head of Zelenskyy's Office Says Discussed Situation in Bakhmut With Biden's Adviser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Head of Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak said Wednesday that he had a telephone conversation with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan during which he touched upon the situation in the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk. 

"Had a telephone conversation with Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to US president (Joe Biden). Summarized the results of the meeting between (Ukrainian President) Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden, which took place last week in Kiev. They also discussed the situation at the front, in particular the defense of Bakhmut," Yermak said on Telegram.

Yermak also exchanged views on the 10-point Ukrainian Peace Formula, prepared by Zelenskyy in 2022 for the cessation of hostilities in the country.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar announced the decision to redeploy additional units of Ukrainian troops to Bakhmut.

On Tuesday, a Ukrainian military official, who preferred to remain anonymous, told CNN that the situation in Bakhmut was much worse for Kiev in all directions than was officially revealed.

The hotly contested Bakhmut, located north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of hostilities in Donbas for months now with both Russia and Ukraine pumping it with weapons and military personnel. For Donbas, the city is an important transport hub with many crossroads, which previously served as a vital center for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in the region at the beginning of the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine a year ago. However, over the past two months, the situation has come closer to a complete encirclement of the city by Russian troops. 

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House Donetsk Kiev Hub All

Recent Stories

&#039;Just a few hours away from launch of longest ..

&#039;Just a few hours away from launch of longest Arab space mission in history ..

2 minutes ago
 SEDD organises workshop for UoS engineering studen ..

SEDD organises workshop for UoS engineering students

2 minutes ago
 MoIAT to offer training to industrial SMEs, nation ..

MoIAT to offer training to industrial SMEs, national talent under &#039;Future I ..

31 minutes ago
 Barakah: Emirati leadership in environmentally-fri ..

Barakah: Emirati leadership in environmentally-friendly energy transition

32 minutes ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division participates in PAM ses ..

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in PAM session in Morocco

32 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth unveils activities o ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth unveils activities of National Reading Month 2023

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.