MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Andriy Yermak, the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, has discussed an exchange of all detained persons within the so-called all-for-all format with deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Dmitry Kozak, the Ukrainian president's office said on Sunday.

"Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has met in Minsk with Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak. Members of the Ukrainian and the Russian delegations have taken part in the negotiations as well," the office wrote on Facebook.

The sides have discussed the issues of mutual release of the detained persons within the 'all-for-all' format agreed upon during the December 2019 meeting of Normandy Four in Paris.