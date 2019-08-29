UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:18 PM

Head of Zelenskyy's Servant of The People Party Razumkov Elected as Parliament Speaker

The head of Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party, Dmytro Razumkov, was elected on Thursday as the speaker of the national parliament of the ninth convocation

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The head of Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party, Dmytro Razumkov, was elected on Thursday as the speaker of the national parliament of the ninth convocation.

As many as 382 lawmakers supported the nomination, while the required minimum is 226 votes.

�Ukraine held snap parliamentary elections on July 21. The Servant of the People party secured 43.

16 percent of the vote, followed by former Energy Minister Yuriy Boyko's Opposition Platform � For Life party with 13.05 percent, former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland party with 8.18 percent, the European Solidarity party of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko with 8.10 percent and the Voice party, led by famous Ukrainian musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, with 5.82 percent.

The Servant of the People party formed earlier in the day a one-faction coalition in the parliament, comprising 254 lawmakers.

