Mabel Chinomona, the head of the the upper house of Zimbabwe's parliament, will visit Russia before the end of 2022, Russian diplomat Alexander Polyakov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Mabel Chinomona, the head of the the upper house of Zimbabwe's parliament, will visit Russia before the end of 2022, Russian diplomat Alexander Polyakov said on Thursday.

"Before the end of this year, Zimbabwean Senate President Mabel Chinomona plans to visit our country," Polyakov, who is the deputy director of the Africa Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at the signing ceremony of an agreement between Russian and Zimbabwean universities.

The Russian diplomat added that relations between the two countries were based on strong traditions of friendship, solidarity and mutual respect.

"We consider Zimbabwe as a reliable, time-honored partner. We highly appreciate the principle line of the Zimbabwean leadership for supporting Russian initiatives and approaches to solving urgent international problems, including the Ukrainian issue. A stable political dialogue has been established between our countries," Polyakov said.

On October 9, Jacob Mudenda, the speaker of Zimbabwe's lower house, told Sputnik that Harare was also willing to receive a delegation of Russian lawmakers in 2023.