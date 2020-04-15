UrduPoint.com
Head Physician Of Moscow's Kommunarka Coronavirus Hospital Says Recovered From COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:00 AM

Head Physician of Moscow's Kommunarka Coronavirus Hospital Says Recovered From COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Denis Protsenko, the head physician of the Kommunarka hospital, Moscow's main coronavirus treatment center, said he had recovered from COVID-19.

Protsenko, who works at the 40th hospital in Moscow, where patients with coronavirus are admitted, earlier got infected with the novel coronavirus.

"Two negative tests. Isolation is completed - a full-time working day," Protsenko wrote on Facebook.

