UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Headquarters Of Saudi Forces In Southern Yemen Rocked By Explosion - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

Headquarters of Saudi Forces in Southern Yemen Rocked by Explosion - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) The headquarters of the Saudi forces in Yemen's southern province of Abyan was hit by an explosion, the Yemeni Belqees tv broadcaster reported on Sunday.

According to the media outlet, the blast occurred in the province's area of Shukra.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni Almasdar Online news portal reported, citing sources, that an explosive device was planted at the gates of the school, which currently hosts the military committee headed by the Saudi-led coalition.

A civil war between the Yemeni government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Shia Houthi movement is ongoing since 2014. The Saudi-led coalition of Arab states entered the conflict on the side of the government in 2015, after the Houthis made significant gains during the early days of clashes. The rebel movement controls the capital Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.

Related Topics

Yemen Saudi Sanaa Sunday 2015 Media TV Government Arab

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns Niger terror attacks

25 minutes ago

Flydubai resumes flights to Saudi Arabia

55 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, UAE Tourist Guides Associatio ..

55 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;We have a long journey ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi rolls out COVID-19 Saliva Test in more s ..

5 hours ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021’ cooperates with lead ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.