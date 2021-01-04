Headquarters of Saudi Forces in Southern Yemen Rocked by Explosion - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) The headquarters of the Saudi forces in Yemen's southern province of Abyan was hit by an explosion, the Yemeni Belqees tv broadcaster reported on Sunday.

According to the media outlet, the blast occurred in the province's area of Shukra.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni Almasdar Online news portal reported, citing sources, that an explosive device was planted at the gates of the school, which currently hosts the military committee headed by the Saudi-led coalition.

A civil war between the Yemeni government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Shia Houthi movement is ongoing since 2014. The Saudi-led coalition of Arab states entered the conflict on the side of the government in 2015, after the Houthis made significant gains during the early days of clashes. The rebel movement controls the capital Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.