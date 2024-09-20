Nottingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Travis Head's superb career-best 154 not out saw depleted world champions Australia to a seven-wicket win over England in the first one-day international at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Australia, set 316 for victory, finished on 317-3 with six overs to spare as they went 1-0 up in a five-match series to make it 13 ODI wins in a row against all opponents.

Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne was the unlikely hero with the ball as Australia fought back after losing the toss.

England, on 201-2 off 30 overs, were set for a colossal total as Ben Duckett -- in his first ODI as an opener -- eyed a hundred on his Nottinghamshire home ground.

But left-hander Duckett departed for 95 when caught and bowled by part-time leg-spinner Labuschagne, who also removed Harry Brook -- out for 39 in his first innings as England captain -- in similar fashion soon afterwards.

Labuschagne, the seventh bowler deployed by Australia captain Mitchell Marsh, finished with ODI-best figures of 3-39 as England lost their last six wickets for 59 runs.

First-choice leg-spinner Adam Zampa marked his 100th ODI with 3-49 from his full 10 overs.

Labuschagne then completed a fine all-round display by making 77 not out off 61 balls, featuring seven fours and two sixes, in an unbroken partnership of 148 with fellow 30-year-old Head.

Australia lost Marsh early in their chase when he holed out off Matthew Potts.

Three balls later Head, the hundred hero of Australia's World Cup final win over India last year, almost fell for six.

His slashing square-cut off Potts flew to deep point only for Brydon Carse, who had come in too far off the boundary rope at Brook's request, just failing to hold what would have been a spectacular leaping catch.

Head, taking a toll of both England's quicks and spinners, completed a run-a-ball fifty.

But star batsman Steve Smith, also looking in good touch, fell for 32, including three sixes, when chipping a return catch to spinner Liam Livingstone.

The untroubled Head completed a sixth century in 66 ODIs and went to exactly 150 by going down the pitch to launch Livingstone for a spectacular six over long-on.

Head then surpassing his previous highest ODI score of 152, against England at Melbourne two years ago, with the left-handed opener facing 129 balls, including 20 fours and five sixes, in total on Thursday.

After Australia lost the toss, debutant left-arm quick Ben Dwarshuis bowled Phil Salt (17), only for a promising return of 1-18 in four overs to be cut short by a pectoral injury.

Both Duckett (49 balls) and Will Jacks (45 balls) completed brisk fifties

But Zampa struck when Jacks (62) holed out to Smith at cover to end a partnership of 120 in 17 overs with Duckett.

Test opener Duckett pressed on before chipping Labuschagne's fourth delivery back to the bowler as a 91-ball stay, including 11 fours, ended tamely.

And when Brook fell the same way after sweeping Labuschagne for a four and a six, England were 232-4 off 35 overs.

Australia have several players sidelined by illness and injury, including experienced fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

The series continues at Headingley on Saturday.