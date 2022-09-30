Heads of 4 Regions to Partake in Signing of Accession Agreements With Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The heads of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions will participate in the signing of four agreements on the accession of new regions to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There will be an address, a speech by Russian President (Vladimir Putin ... and then there will be a ceremony of signing documents.

The signing ceremony will be attended by DPR head Denis Pushilin, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik, Zaporizhzhia region head Yevgeny Balitsky, Kherson region head Vladimir Saldo. Four agreements on the admission of new subjects to Russia will be signed," Peskov told reporters.

The four regions will become the sovereign territory of Russia and will also be subject to the agreement on the Union State, the official added.