Heads of African States Could Visits Russia, Ukraine in Mid-June- South African Presidency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The leaders of several African countries confirmed the possibility of their visits to Russia and Ukraine in mid-June as part of efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, the Office of the President of South Africa said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, Senegalese President Macky Sall, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema as well as the Chairperson of the African Union, Azali Assoumani.

In addition, the leaders of a number of African countries agreed to cooperate with Moscow and Kiev on a ceasefire in Ukraine, as well as instructed foreign ministers to finalize the elements of a settlement plan on the conflict in Ukraine, the statement said.