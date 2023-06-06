UrduPoint.com

Heads Of African States Could Visits Russia, Ukraine In Mid-June- South African Presidency

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Heads of African States Could Visits Russia, Ukraine in Mid-June- South African Presidency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The leaders of several African countries confirmed the possibility of their visits to Russia and Ukraine in mid-June as part of efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, the Office of the President of South Africa said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, Senegalese President Macky Sall, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema as well as the Chairperson of the African Union, Azali Assoumani.

In addition, the leaders of a number of African countries agreed to cooperate with Moscow and Kiev on a ceasefire in Ukraine, as well as instructed foreign ministers to finalize the elements of a settlement plan on the conflict in Ukraine, the statement said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev South Africa

Recent Stories

 Amna Ilyas says she never rejected item song off ..

 Amna Ilyas says she never rejected item song offers

37 minutes ago
 LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah ..

LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah murder case

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spr ..

Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spree, economic Instability

1 hour ago
 Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

2 hours ago
 UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment tie ..

UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment ties

2 hours ago
 Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US re ..

Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US relations: Masood Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.