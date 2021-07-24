UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heads Of Central Asian Countries To Meet In Turkmenistan On August 6 - Tashkent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Heads of Central Asian Countries to Meet in Turkmenistan on August 6 - Tashkent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov called his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Saturday to wish him a happy birthday and discuss the preparations for the third consultative meeting of the heads of Central Asian states, which will be held in Turkmenistan on August 6, the press service of the Uzbek President said.

Mirziyoyev turned 64 on Saturday.

"The Presidents separately dwelt on the preparation of the Consultative meeting of the heads of Central Asian states, which will be held on August 6 this year in the national tourist zone Avaza," the statement said.

In particular, the presidents discussed the program and agenda of the upcoming event.

In addition to that, the president of Turkmenistan also congratulated his Uzbek counterpart on the successful holding of the High-Level International Conference on Strengthening the Connectivity of Central and South Asia in Tashkent on July 15 and 16.

"It was noted that the fruitful results of this forum will serve as a good basis from promoting projects of practical interaction in a vast region," the release added.

The first consultative meeting of the heads of Central Asian states was held in the capital of Kazakhstan on March 15, 2018.

Last year's meeting was originally scheduled to take place in Bishkek but due to COVID-19 was postponed to this year.

Related Topics

Bishkek Tashkent Turkmenistan Kazakhstan March July August 2018 Event From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,507 new COVID-19 cases, 1,455 reco ..

26 minutes ago

World Karate Federation discusses debut programme ..

56 minutes ago

China provides over 600 mn COVID-19 vaccine doses ..

1 hour ago

ADIHEX, The Game Fair in UK sign promising partner ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Tokyo Olympics: Moving forward, united ..

2 hours ago

Youthâ€™s most favored smartphone Infinix NOTE 10 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.