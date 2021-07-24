Heads of Central Asian Countries to Meet in Turkmenistan on August 6 - Tashkent

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov called his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Saturday to wish him a happy birthday and discuss the preparations for the third consultative meeting of the heads of Central Asian states, which will be held in Turkmenistan on August 6, the press service of the Uzbek President said.

Mirziyoyev turned 64 on Saturday.

"The Presidents separately dwelt on the preparation of the Consultative meeting of the heads of Central Asian states, which will be held on August 6 this year in the national tourist zone Avaza," the statement said.

In particular, the presidents discussed the program and agenda of the upcoming event.

In addition to that, the president of Turkmenistan also congratulated his Uzbek counterpart on the successful holding of the High-Level International Conference on Strengthening the Connectivity of Central and South Asia in Tashkent on July 15 and 16.

"It was noted that the fruitful results of this forum will serve as a good basis from promoting projects of practical interaction in a vast region," the release added.

The first consultative meeting of the heads of Central Asian states was held in the capital of Kazakhstan on March 15, 2018.

Last year's meeting was originally scheduled to take place in Bishkek but due to COVID-19 was postponed to this year.