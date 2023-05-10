UrduPoint.com

Heads Of CIS Missions In Qatar Attended Victory Day Celebrations - Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 09:30 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The heads of almost all diplomatic missions of the CIS countries (former Soviet republics), accredited in Qatar, attended celebrations on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany, held in Doha by the Coordinating Council of Organizations of Russian Compatriots, Russian Ambassador Dmitry Dogadkin said.

Dogadkin's speech opened a commemoration event dedicated to the Victory Day called "Woman's Face of War."

"It is very symbolic that among us there are heads of diplomatic missions of almost all CIS countries that are accredited here.

It was a common victory for all the republics of the Soviet Union, all peoples, all religious denominations, and each people contributed to the great victory," Dogadkin said.

The event ended with the Immortal Regiment march, during which Russians living in Qatar and citizens of other former republics of the Soviet Union showed photographs of their relatives who had taken part in World War II.

