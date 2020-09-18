Heads of East German States Support Construction of Nord Stream 2 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The heads of the East German states at a conference in Berlin called for the continuation of the construction of Nord Stream 2, Der Spiegel weekly reported, citing its own information

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The heads of the East German states at a conference in Berlin called for the continuation of the construction of Nord Stream 2, Der Spiegel weekly reported, citing its own information.

"At a conference of prime ministers of the East German states in Berlin, six heads of government from the SPD, the CDU and the Left spoke in favor of continuing the construction of the controversial pipeline Nord Stream 2," the newspaper said.

It also cited a note from the meeting minutes that the conference participants "discussed the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project across the Baltic Sea .

.. it is of great importance for Germany and many European countries in terms of ensuring energy supply in the future," therefore the participants "consider the completion of the construction of the Baltic pipeline reasonable and correct."

According to De Spiegel, a joint statement on Nord Stream 2 was not adopted at the conference as originally planned, due to criticism from the states' Greens, which is part of five of the six state coalition governments in East Germany.