Heads Of Foreign Affairs Agencies Of Turkmenistan And The FRG Discussed The Issues Of Bilateral Collaboration

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 11:01 AM

A telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Heiko Maas

Minister on behalf of the Government of Germany expressed deep gratitude to Turkmenistan for cooperation in the issues of ensuring the flights of aircrafts with the aim of evacuating citizens from Afghanistan.

At the same time, it was emphasized that the immediate granting of permission by Turkmenistan to use its airspace has become a decisive factor in the effective evacuation of people.
In the course of the talk, the heads of foreign affairs agencies exchanged views on the issues of bilateral collaboration in political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.


In particular, it was noted the close interaction of Turkmenistan and Germany in the process of “Green Central Asia”, as well as bilateral cooperation in the field of education between the governments of the two countries.
The parties also exchanged views on significant issues of international and regional agenda.

Mutual readiness for continuation of active dialogue on Afghan issues had been expressed.
The Ministers agreed to continue on a systematic basis regular consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Turkmenistan and Germany with the participation of diplomatic missions.

