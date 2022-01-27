Heads Of German Companies Plan To Hold Online Meeting With Putin On March 3 - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 04:42 PM
CEOs of German companies plan to hold an online meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 3 to discuss economic ties, Bloomberg reported on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) CEOs of German companies plan to hold an online meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 3 to discuss economic ties, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
Metro AG CEO will be among the attendees, Bloomberg reported.