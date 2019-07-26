UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heads Of Germany's Saxony, Brandenburg Urge EU To Lift Russia Sanctions

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:33 PM

Heads of Germany's Saxony, Brandenburg Urge EU to Lift Russia Sanctions

Michael Kretschmer and Dietmar Woidke, the respective Minister-presidents of the eastern German states of Saxony and Brandenburg, in an interview on Friday called on the European Union to remove sanctions against Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Michael Kretschmer and Dietmar Woidke, the respective Minister-presidents of the eastern German states of Saxony and Brandenburg, in an interview on Friday called on the European Union to remove sanctions against Russia.

"As a German politician, I'm thinking about many companies in the new Federal states [the country's east], which are hit particularly hard by the consequences of sanctions," Kretschmer said, as cited by the Spiegel magazine, adding that this stance was shared by a large number of Germans and not only in the country's east.

His remarks were echoed by Woidke, who warned against taking a tough stance toward Russia, something that the new European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, has been encouraging.

"We need a clear attitude, not harshness. Above all, we do not need to pour oil onto the fire," Woidke said.

He added that judging from how many people had approached him with questions about how to improve relations with Moscow, a clear majority would likely opt for the sanctions to be removed if a relevant vote were held.

Since 2014, the West has exerted political and economic pressure on Moscow over its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict and Crimea's reunification with Russia. The European Union and a number of states, including the United States, Canada and Australia, have since imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia's energy, banking and defense sectors. Moscow has denied all allegations and taken countermeasures.

Earlier this month, Klaus Ernst, the head of the German parliament's Economic Committee, called on the European Union to reconsider the expediency of sanctions against Russia, saying that over the past five years they had proven ineffective in changing Moscow's policies and even harmful for German businesses in Russia.

Related Topics

Fire Australia Moscow Russia Parliament Canada Vote German European Union Oil United States All From

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan continues its Humanitarian assistance ..

5 minutes ago

Restoration of durable peace govt's top priority: ..

3 minutes ago

Ecuador Weighs New Humanitarian Visas for Venezuel ..

3 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Invites New UK Prime Minister to ..

3 minutes ago

NUST Internship Programme for International Studen ..

8 minutes ago

Purchase of sacrificial animals begins in city are ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.