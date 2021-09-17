UrduPoint.com

Heads Of Ghana, Cote D'Ivoire Arrive In Guinea To Negotiate With Rebels

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 11:56 PM

Heads of Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire Arrive in Guinea to Negotiate With Rebels

Presidents of Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire, Nana Akufo-Addo and Alassane Ouattara, arrived on Friday in Guinea's capital Conakry to hold talks with rebels about the future of ousted President Alpha Conde

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Presidents of Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire, Nana Akufo-Addo and Alassane Ouattara, arrived on Friday in Guinea's capital Conakry to hold talks with rebels about the future of ousted President Alpha Conde.

On September 5, a group of Guinean military led by Mamady Doumbouya stormed the presidential palace and detained Conde. Doumbouya declared the parliament dissolved and the constitution void, imposing a nationwide curfew.

"I am currently in Guinea, in my capacity as Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority, with the President of Côte d'Ivoire, H.E. Alassane Ouattara, to hold talks with the military leadership in Guinea led by Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, centering largely on the fate of President Alpha Conde," Akufo-Addo tweeted.

Reportedly, Doumbouya personally met the delegation at the airport, after which the parties went to the Sheraton hotel for the meeting. Senegalese President Macky Sall was not present, despite previous reports that he would take part in the negotiations, local media said.

On September 16, the Economic Community of West African States held an emergency summit on the situation in Guinea, during which the participating nations urged Conakry to hold elections to return the country under the constitutional rule.

The organization has previously suspended Guinea's membership and demanded Conde be released, as well as imposed sanctions on a number of Guinean military linked to the coup.

Related Topics

Parliament Hotel Conakry Guinea Ghana September Media Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on S ..

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on Sept 22

2 hours ago
 Dengue precautionary measures stressed

Dengue precautionary measures stressed

4 minutes ago
 Afghanistan passing through defining moment; inclu ..

Afghanistan passing through defining moment; inclusive govt must to achieve sust ..

4 minutes ago
 E-tendering portal to eradicate bribery: Minister

E-tendering portal to eradicate bribery: Minister

4 minutes ago
 CDC Focused on Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy' Among ..

CDC Focused on Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy' Among 74Mln Americans - Director

4 minutes ago
 TikTok Bans Hashtag Linked to Cyberbullying of Fre ..

TikTok Bans Hashtag Linked to Cyberbullying of French Students Born in 2010 - Re ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.