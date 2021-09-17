Presidents of Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire, Nana Akufo-Addo and Alassane Ouattara, arrived on Friday in Guinea's capital Conakry to hold talks with rebels about the future of ousted President Alpha Conde

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Presidents of Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire, Nana Akufo-Addo and Alassane Ouattara, arrived on Friday in Guinea's capital Conakry to hold talks with rebels about the future of ousted President Alpha Conde.

On September 5, a group of Guinean military led by Mamady Doumbouya stormed the presidential palace and detained Conde. Doumbouya declared the parliament dissolved and the constitution void, imposing a nationwide curfew.

"I am currently in Guinea, in my capacity as Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority, with the President of Côte d'Ivoire, H.E. Alassane Ouattara, to hold talks with the military leadership in Guinea led by Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, centering largely on the fate of President Alpha Conde," Akufo-Addo tweeted.

Reportedly, Doumbouya personally met the delegation at the airport, after which the parties went to the Sheraton hotel for the meeting. Senegalese President Macky Sall was not present, despite previous reports that he would take part in the negotiations, local media said.

On September 16, the Economic Community of West African States held an emergency summit on the situation in Guinea, during which the participating nations urged Conakry to hold elections to return the country under the constitutional rule.

The organization has previously suspended Guinea's membership and demanded Conde be released, as well as imposed sanctions on a number of Guinean military linked to the coup.