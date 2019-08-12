(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Heads of factions of the Italian parliament's upper house, the Senate, are scheduled to hold a meeting on Monday.

During the meeting, the parliamentarians will discuss the program and the Calendar are drawn up taking into account the priorities set by the government and the proposals put forward by parliamentary groups and individual senators.

The meeting will be held amid a government crisis caused by a rift between two coalition partners, the Five Star Movement (M5S) and the Lega. Both parties believe that a snap election is needed, since the parliament no longer had a majority to support the government.