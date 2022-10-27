UrduPoint.com

Heads Of Kazakhstan, European Council Discuss Energy, Food Security

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Heads of Kazakhstan, European Council Discuss Energy, Food Security

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the European Council Charles Michel discussed issues pertaining to energy and food security, as well as the development of transport and logistics at a meeting in the Kazakh capital of Astana on Thursday.

Michel is currently on an official visit to Astana on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the issues of energy and food security, the development of a green economy, transport, and logistics. The leaders exchanged views on the development of cooperation in the format of Central Asia - the European Union," the Kazakh president's office said in a statement.

Tokayev told Michel that the development of a strategic partnership with the EU has always been one of its main foreign policy priorities, his office said.

"Next year we will celebrate a significant date - the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. We consider your official visit to Kazakhstan as another evidence of mutual interest in taking our relations to a new level," Tokayev said.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan became the first and only country in Central Asia to sign an agreement on enhanced partnership and cooperation with the EU.

Michel thanked Tokayev for his hospitality and noted the dynamic development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU.

