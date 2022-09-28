UrduPoint.com

Heads Of LPR, Kherson Region Address Putin Requesting Accession To Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Heads of LPR, Kherson Region Address Putin Requesting Accession to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The heads of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson region have asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to consider accession to Russia.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I address you on behalf of the people of Luhansk region! Taking into account the approval of the decision at the referendum by the citizens of the republic, I ask you to consider the accession of the Lugansk People's Republic to Russia as a subject of the Russian Federation,"  Leonid Pasechni said.

Vladimir Saldo, the head of the administration of Kherson region, also appealed to Putin.

"I, as the head of Kherson region, based on the will of the people of our region, address the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, with a proposal to admit Kherson region to the Russian Federation as a new subject. Our residents have made their historic choice and decided to become part of the multinational people of Russia, where all people are equal in front of each other and in front of the law," Saldo said in a statement.

