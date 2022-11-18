Heads of Russian, Chinese Government to Meet in December - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Russia and China are planning to hold the 27th regular meeting of heads of governments in December, the Russian government said on Friday.

"The 27th regular meeting of Russian and Chinese heads of government is scheduled for December this year," the government said in a statement following a meeting of the Russia-China Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on energy cooperation.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted that the Russian-Chinese relations are not influenced by external developments and are based on the convergence of core interests and deep mutual trust and respect.

"We are set up for a very close partnership with the Chinese side in the energy sector in all areas of cooperation. We have already achieved many good results, but it is obvious that the full potential of our cooperation has not been reached. The current situation opens up additional opportunities for this, and we need to use them effectively," Novak was quoted in a government statement as saying.

On Thursday, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said that the next meeting of the heads of governments of Russia and China was at the coordination stage and could take place in December via videolink.