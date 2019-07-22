(@imziishan)

KURSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev announced on Monday that the heads of the Russian and the Chinese governments would hold a meeting in St. Petersburg on September 17 and suggested to discuss Russia's meat products deliveries to China at the upcoming talks.

"In order to develop our cooperation in agriculture and expand Russian livestock products deliveries to the Chinese market, we have offered to our Chinese partners to prepare and sign a joint plan of cooperation on Russian meat products deliveries," Patrushev said at a meeting on supporting Russian agricultural exports.

The minister noted that the plan was especially important in the context of plans to bring Russian agricultural products exports to $45 billion by 2024.

"I ask you to study the possibility to include this in the agenda of the meeting of the heads of the Russian and the Chinese governments, which will be held on September 17 in St. Petersburg," Patrushev told Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.